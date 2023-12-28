SynthFather in
Do you really learn alot at big companies like FAANG?
Besides the incentives like high pay. Is it worth it to grind hard to enter companies like FAANG?
Looking for some legit unbiased insight on this. Thank you.
4
3694
Sort by:
DotXProduct Manager
IMO, whether or not it’s worth it is personal, but I don’t think you learn a lot (the exception would be Product at Facebook - it’s really top notch). Otherwise, it’s a hodgepodge of burnout work culture (Amazon, Netflix) or being bored out of your mind pretending to be productive (Google). BUT, you can leverage that experience to work pretty much anywhere you want afterwards.
8
About
Public
Tech
Members
691,878