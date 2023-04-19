ChessTaki88 in
Meta starting its round of layoffs now
Saw an article on LinkedIn this morning talking about them going through their planned layoffs now.
"Employees with technical backgrounds like user experience, software engineering, graphics programming and other roles announced on LinkedIn that they had been let go by the company on Wednesday morning. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to CNBC the cuts had started."
bcnecoProgram Manager
Interesting they're letting go of so many technical roles. Usually it's the HR/Recruiting/Sales that get cut first, but I guess when you're cutting over 20k people, it'll hit everywhere
8
Aspirant2023Technical Program Manager
It’s an effort also to realign, rationalize and refresh their workforce for a lower average comp
12
