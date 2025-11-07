No federal bailout for AI

The White House’s AI lead said the U.S. government will not bail out troubled AI firms, pushing back on expectations that Washington might step in if capital markets tighten for model training and data center buildouts. Officials emphasized market discipline while pointing to existing tools for workforce development and research funding. For startups and hyperscalers, the stance reinforces the need to secure sustainable unit economics on compute, power and model deployment. It also raises the bar for government engagement to targeted incentives and standards rather than balance-sheet backstops.