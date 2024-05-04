ritz3008 in
Amazon Online Assessments
Hi All, Can someone explain what types of questions I can expect in the Amazon Online Assessment Round that I received as part of first step when applied to Software Development Engineer Role.
Given 3 types of Exercises:
1. Coding Challenge (90min- 2 Coding Problems)
2. Work Simulation (15min - Work through SDE decisions faced by SDEs)
3. Work Style Surveys (10min-2 Surveys)
workerconsumerSoftware Engineer
it is 2 leet code style questions, the first one is usually easier than the second one. If you want to pass you generally have to pass ~75% of the test cases
ritz3008Software Engineer
Thank you so much. This helps. 🫡
