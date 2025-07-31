HardworkerEngineer99 in
Best Books for AI and Cloud
I'm a Software Engineer with 5 YOE, planning to invest time and efforts to dive deep in Cloud and AI, and want to ask about the recommended books for those fields.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
If you're looking to dive deep into both AI and Cloud, here’s a solid split: For AI, “Deep Learning” by Ian Goodfellow is the foundational go-to. It’s theory-heavy but great if you want to understand the field deeply. Pair it with “Grokking Deep Learning” by Andrew Trask for a gentler intro. For Cloud, “Designing Data-Intensive Applications” by Martin Kleppmann is invaluable. It bridges distributed systems and cloud architecture. Also check out “The Phoenix Project” or “Cloud Native Patterns” to understand real-world cloud ops and DevOps culture.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
+1 for Kleppmann. It’s not cloud-specific but gives you the architecture mindset you'll need whether you're working with AWS, GCP, or Azure.
