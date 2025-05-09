Please Help with google team match

I am stuck in team match at Google for more than 2 months for SWE L3. I have passed the HC review. I have masters from UT and 2+ years work experience in ML. I have been a founding engineer at a start up. I'm also open to non-ML focused roles.

I'd be really grateful for any help someone can provide. My recruiter mentioned that if I don't get a match soon my application will be deactivated.



