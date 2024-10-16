vijaykumar123 in
Career advice - Best country for software engineer to settle.
Which country is best to settle for software engineers considering the better opportunities, with less taxes and very good benefits from the country (education, medical facilities and transport facilities ) from the below ?
Uk, Germany, Spain, France, Canada, Australia and Singapore.
Which will be ideal to settle for a indian middle class person and to save some money ?.
Disclaimer: except US and India.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
From that list, Singapore stands out to me as one of the top choices, with Germany next probably. Singapore has low taxes and really good healthcare, education, and transportation. Its tech scene is pretty good too. One thing though is that it has a pretty high cost of living, but if you can afford it with whatever opportunity you find out there the other benefits might outweigh it for you. Germany on the other hand has basically all the same but its cost of living is a bit lower with the tradeoff being higher taxes.
LightspeedSoftware Engineer
Countries that won't make you citizens are tough when you get old. Singapore will get you extremely rich relative to the world but living in a small condo because housing is government owned. If you're not a Singaporean citizen, expect to move out when you can no longer renew your "permanent residency" or long term work visa.
