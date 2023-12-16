Foobar69 in
Walgreens HQ
Anone here work/worked at the Deerfield HQ? Im negotating with walgreens for a engineering role and want to know if any buraccracy exist, the culture, and the tech to know if this is a place i want to be at. The tech seems to be dated however the processes in place is the area that needs the most changing.
1
2325
rosewoodSoftware Engineer
From what I’ve heard, there is a decent amount of bureaucracy but it’s pretty chill in terms of WLB. That said the actual team you’re joining will be more indicative of fit than anything else.
