[POLL] Do you sell or keep your RSUs?
Just curious what people do with their vested RSUs? Do you sell all of them, keep them, sell enough to cover taxes, something else?
HashtagsurferHardware Engineer
If the company instead gave you cash, would you buy the stock? If not, you should sell. That is rational.
johnhuatechSoftware Engineer
This is a good mindset. Do you think sometimes ESPP are more worthwhile and how have you gotten into those negotiations with HR to get them on paper?
