Sam Altman is going crazy, seeking to raise trillions
Isn't this literally like a gravitational pull of the entire world economy towards his ventures. Trillions is all the money there is. At first I thought he wanted a trillion dollar valuation, but no he wants trillion dollars *raised*, that means hundreds of trillions of dollars in valuation.
A billi isn't even cool anymore, all about the trillis now
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/09/openai-ceo-sam-altman-reportedly-seeking-trillions-of-dollars-for-ai-chip-project.html
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Hardware is a very beast than software. He sure is ambitious but I think he's in over his head with this one.
