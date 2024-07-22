trailerd in
L4 to L5 pay (AMZN)
Slated to get promoted near the end of the year (as long as I keep performing) and I'm curious about the pay difference between a L4 FEE & L5 FEE at a company like Amazon/AWS. I'm already at my cap base pay, $153k/yr, with about $60k in stock per year. I'm afraid of getting the promotion and it being like an extra $10k in base pay 💀😂😂.
4
1322
JaspersGhostFrontend Software Engineer
I think the midpoint for L5 FEE is like $240k depending on your area, so it sounds like it might not be a huge raise if you're at the top of the L4 band already.
1
trailerdSoftware Engineer
What’s does midpoint mean?
