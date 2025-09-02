Moved into Google EU Team Match - Tips for Managers Calls?

Interviewed two weeks ago for SWE III for Google EU,

Recruiter called me today and said I was moved into the Team Match.





She shared my profile with hiring managers in London, Dublin, and Warsaw.

I was told if the managers are interested in having a call with me, I will have what so called a "Project Call".





* Based on what hiring manager get interested in meeting me?

* I'm an xMicrosoft xAmazon, will those brand values have impact?

* What questions, or things to highlights for the managers in "Project Call" to increase my chances?

* If a manager supported me with a statement, will the Hiring Committe take it under consideration?





Thanks