HardworkerEngineer99 in
Moved into Google EU Team Match - Tips for Managers Calls?
Interviewed two weeks ago for SWE III for Google EU,
Recruiter called me today and said I was moved into the Team Match.
She shared my profile with hiring managers in London, Dublin, and Warsaw.
I was told if the managers are interested in having a call with me, I will have what so called a "Project Call".
* Based on what hiring manager get interested in meeting me?
* I'm an xMicrosoft xAmazon, will those brand values have impact?
* What questions, or things to highlights for the managers in "Project Call" to increase my chances?
* If a manager supported me with a statement, will the Hiring Committe take it under consideration?
Thanks
3
980
Sort by:
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Think of it like a “fit” round. Managers want to see if your skills line up with their problems and if you’d be good to work with. Show energy, connect your past work to their domain, and you’ll stand out.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189