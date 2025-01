L63 Final numbers:





Base: 190.3K

Stocks: 220K /4

SignOn: 50K/2

Annual Bonus: 0-30% of Base + Stocks refresher(0-64K) = (15% 190K ) 28.5K + 32K stocks / 5 (vested over 5 years)





TC: 294K average over 4 years.

YOE: 4.5

Location: Redmond





How is the offer?