Need advice: Accept current full-time offer or take a gap to upskill?

I'm currently interning at a small service company (13 employees) earning ₹15,000/month. They've offered me a full-time position at ₹4.5 LPA with a 2-year bond. This opportunity came through my college placement drive, and with my BE in ISE ending in a month, there won't be any more placement opportunities.





My current situation: Doing a lot of work in React. js, web scraping (Python), and MERN stack with MySQL. Working 10:30 AM to 7 PM, often extending work into evenings at home. Limited time for deep learning or skill development. Struggling with JavaScript fundamentals - relying heavily on AI assistance to get things working.





My concerns: The company prioritizes quick delivery over quality development. As a service company, their approach is "just make it work somehow," which conflicts with my preference for thorough understanding and well-structured development.





My dilemma: Given the current job market, should I : Accept this offer or take a 3-month gap to strengthen my fundamentals and search independently? I have a strong conviction that with focused preparation, I could significantly upgrade my skills and potentially land a better opportunity. However, I'm unsure if taking this risk is wise given market conditions. also income is not a big concern for me right now