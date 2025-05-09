top compagnies in France

douda in
Hello, what are the compagnies that pay the most for a mechanical engineer in France please?
Thank you in advance.
arlongMechanical Engineer
Some of the top-paying companies for mechanical engineers in France tend to be in aerospace, automotive, and energy. Worth looking into: - Airbus (Toulouse) - Safran - Dassault Aviation - Thales These companies often have strong compensation packages, especially if you have experience or a graduate degree.
slinkyMechanical Engineer
Adding onto that list, if you're aiming for higher-end salaries, check out large multinationals or specialized engineering firms like: - TotalEnergies (energy sector) - STMicroelectronics - Renault or PSA/Stellantis for automotive - GE Renewable Energy (based in Paris/Lyon area) These roles tend to pay better than average, especially in R&D or specialized tech teams.
