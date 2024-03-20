dr1234 in
AI for bug fixing
Would you use a system that understands your software product and source code and partially takes over bug-related communication, e.g., talking to the bug reporter to clarify details, detect duplicate reports, understand whether it is actually a bug, and store details in a ticketing system, such that you can spend more time on other things.
undertoneSoftware Engineer
Really just depends on how much oversight I'll need to end up having
2
madscienceSoftware Engineer
This. But assuming it all works well, I don't see why this wouldn't be a huge help
2
