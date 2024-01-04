jacksonjames88 in
What is the Engineering Manager interviewing process within FAANG companies?
I'm interested to eventually gain a role as an EM at a FAANG co, There's hundreds of existing resources on IC roles for big tech but very little transparency for EM roles. Any feedback is greatly appreciated. 🫡
1
1359
Sort by:
wboogieSoftware Engineering Manager
I mean it's pretty similar to IC interviews, but there's a management component to it. So they'll likely ask you questions about how you manage your team, what you do when someone isn't performing, how you handle tough conversations, etc. Depending on the company and team, you might still have some engineering responsibilities, so it's probably prudent to stay sharp on that just in case.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,501