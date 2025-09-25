boulderingnerd in
How much did your early managers influence your career?
I'm pretty early in my career and I'm finding that my manager isn't what I expected. I thought I'd be getting more guidance and clear instruction on how to get better, but I feel like I just get empty comments on what I'm doing and our 1-on-1s discuss the work but not too much about my career beyond that.
Did I just have misplaced expectations going into this or should I be looking for a new role?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Early managers make a huge difference, but it’s really hit or miss. Some will take the time to mentor and help you grow, others will just focus on project execution. From what I’ve seen, people who thrive long term are the ones who don’t rely entirely on their manager for career growth. They build peer mentors, seek out senior engineers to learn from, and advocate for themselves. If you’re not getting what you need, it doesn’t necessarily mean you need to switch jobs right away, but it does mean you should be intentional about finding guidance elsewhere inside or outside the company.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Yeah, as nice as it is to have a manager who's dedicated to helping you grow and nurturing you as an engineer, it's just as important and probably even more important to know how to advocate for yourself and get what you need that way instead of waiting for it to be handed to you.
