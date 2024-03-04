Pancakenation in
Needing guidance on how to start my CS career
Hello, I have been questioning myself on how I want to get started into computer programming/development. I'm a young adult needing some guidance. When I research or watch videos I see are two options that are taking the route of going to college and getting a bachelor/assocites CS degree or do I start as a self taught in coding.
I would love to hear some other ways you all got started/how you got into CS!
You could go through the bootcamp route but I think if you’re looking for a stable career, you should push to have that degree to simplify getting your foot in the door at most places