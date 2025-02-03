roy88 in
When a JD asks for Linux Experience
I keep seeing job descriptions for SWE where they ask the candidate to have linux experience. How would you interpret this? As in, how much knowledge one should have to qualify generally? For example I am very damiliar writing bash scripts to find files, find processes, run processes etc. But i mean.... thats like 1% of an os. I can always find how to do what i need reading the docs. Would you say this is enough?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer 14 hours ago
For SWE, "Linux experience" generally means developing software that runs in a Linux environment (not merely using Linux as a daily driver). For an early/mid career SWE the expectation might be "can write bash scripts and read docs," that's about how I started out. For a senior SWE I'd expect familiarity with POSIX, ability to build an application from scratch and deploy it within a Linux system, and also some familiarity with how Linux schedules processes, how the out of memory killer works, etc. Said differently, asking for "Linux experience" is typically a sign this will be a systems software role where distinctions between e.g. Windows and Linux matter greatly to how you build/run the software.
