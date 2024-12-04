NewToGame in
Lyft data scientist offer (is it low?)
Hi,
I'm getting an offer that has roughly $150k base and $70k stocks for a data scientist role at Lyft. I feel like I'm being low-balled unless levels.fyi salaries are lagging.
Any thoughts? I'm waiting on another offer (even though I don't like the other company but want that in hand so that I can negotiate with Lyft that I like). I want to sign with Lyft but I feel like TC is lower than even the low range. Is it because of job market?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
How many YOE do you have, what's your highest degree level, and what's the level of the role? Depending on your answers to those, you might be lowballed or you might not be. On levels.fyi, it looks like the T3 level median base and stock grant is very close to what you're saying here so unless you're getting that offer for a T4 or T5 then you're right on the median.
2
NewToGameSoftware Engineer
Thank you for your comment, I have 2.5 YOE with a PhD in Computer Science (sub-field is very related to the position). The position is T4. The added $24k to sign-on bonus today but I still feel like it's on the lower end for T4. Am I right?
