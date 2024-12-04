Lyft data scientist offer (is it low?)

Hi,

I'm getting an offer that has roughly $150k base and $70k stocks for a data scientist role at Lyft. I feel like I'm being low-balled unless levels.fyi salaries are lagging.





Any thoughts? I'm waiting on another offer (even though I don't like the other company but want that in hand so that I can negotiate with Lyft that I like). I want to sign with Lyft but I feel like TC is lower than even the low range. Is it because of job market?