Hello, I am looking for an Electrical engineering/Hardware engineering job in the area of Orange County. I am a recent graduate. I am looking for a position at a defense/ aerospace company, but wouldn’t want to close any doors. I do have a position as an associate EE at a medical engineering company but have seen that they financials are faulty and am worried about the future of the company. If you guys have any recommendations or suggestions please let me know. Thank you.
cheesymanHardware Engineer
I'd start getting your resume prepped for sure, especially if you're thinking the future of the company is at risk. I don't have too much practical advice other than to start job hunting and networking, but I do know that recruiting in general tends to be a bit slower this time of the year, so I might use this time to prep your resume, learn any new skills, and start getting after the job hunt in the new year at some point.
SladerHardware Engineer
Thank you for the advice, I really appreciate it
