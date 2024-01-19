curbdior in
Apple Vision Pro, worth it or no?
As a dev, it feels like it’d be cool to have it to play around with and create apps for before anyone else. I’ve heard from friends it’s actually super immersive and the hype is real. But is it worth the $3k price tag? https://www.apple.com/apple-vision-pro/
19
8270
Sort by:
pigeoncourierSoftware Engineer
Preordered mine, a very unique opportunity in history to develop the first apps for an entirely new platform. Excited to see how this impacts my remote work as well.
12
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,521