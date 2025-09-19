Trump adds $100k fee for H1-Bs

"President Donald Trump is expected to sign a proclamation to overhaul the H-1B visa program, requiring a $100,000 fee for applications."





This proclamation would restrict entry into the US unless accompanied by the $100k fee. This is actually insane, it's going to change how talent is hired for sure.





https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-09-19/trump-to-add-new-100-000-fee-for-h-1b-visas-in-latest-crackdown