AS400 Developer to Full Stack Software Engineer
Hi, I am an AS400 Senior developer with 8 YOE. I am looking to change my career into Software Engineering preferably Full stack area.
Apart from AS400, I know Python in depth and SQL. Also, I have learned and completed Azure Solution Architect.
What languages is my best bet to learn to develop a full stack application?
Please suggest how to try hands on experience with real time projects to get a better understanding of how a full stack application works.
Personally worked with that system for year and half, and moved to Back-end specialization. I feel the experience I acquired writing RPG and Cobol was useful for my backend practices.
Full stack would require much more energy to keep up, but if you're motivated, JavaScript could help you get up and running for frontend and backend.