AS400 Developer to Full Stack Software Engineer

Hi, I am an AS400 Senior developer with 8 YOE. I am looking to change my career into Software Engineering preferably Full stack area.

Apart from AS400, I know Python in depth and SQL. Also, I have learned and completed Azure Solution Architect.

What languages is my best bet to learn to develop a full stack application?

Please suggest how to try hands on experience with real time projects to get a better understanding of how a full stack application works.