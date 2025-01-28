Attagirl in
Which engineering team in Atlassian would you recommend to a new grad?
I will be joining Atlassian as a grad software engineer soon (remote, Sydney AU). The first few weeks will apparently be spent in what is called a team match process.
I was just wondering if any one who is working/has worked in Atlassian could give me an idea of what are the different engineering teams in Atlassian? Which ones to specifically try and avoid (e.g. not much learning) I am super nervous and have no idea what to expect in the team match process.
