aspiringpolymath in
Turning down internship offer advice
Hi all, received my first offers for my first paid internships recently and was wondering if theres anything to keep in mind when I turn down one of the offers?
bringeeRecruiter
Nope, it should all be pretty straight forward! You can just let them know you've decided to pursue a different opportunity. No need to get into details on why. If they ask, just keep it professional and stick to the 'ol "Oh it's just a better fit for my interests." and keep it general. If you get too into details with like "oh the other position is paying me more" or something, it just gets messy.
