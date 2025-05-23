Considering switching to accounting

Been working as a SWE for a few years and I have this close friend who's an accountant and man, I've been getting a bit jealous of their work!





Their work is deterministic: they know when they'll come in, when they'll leave, and exactly what they need to do during their work day. Compare this to being a SWE where I'm asked to solve a problem I've literally never solved before in my life and once that's done, I have to do it all over again with a new problem.

The grind seems to pay off: after a few years at a Big 4 and getting a CPA, accountants are set for life! Every company needs them, they no longer have to grind something as stupid as leetcode before every interview, and their pay is decent too. Meanwhile no matter how much work I do, I'll still have to do like 8 rounds of interviews before every role.

More AI-proof: Because of legal reasons, it makes sense that accountants wouldn't be automated away so easily.

For any accountants out there, can you please let me know if I'm over-romanticizing this? It could be just because of how bad the market is right now that I'm thinking this stuff 😭😭