Genentech vs. Intuitive Surgical

I was very fortuante to receive an offer from Intuitive Surgical as a Clinical Research Intern and another offer as a Bioinformatics Research Intern at Genentech. Genentech doesn’t usually offer return offers for full-time roles, while Intuitive has some possibilities. My background aligns more with the pharma industry, and I don’t have any robotics experience. I like Genentech better, but I only have a master’s degree, not a PhD—so I worry that might limit my career progression if I aim to go full-time there. On the other hand, Intuitive’s robotic surgery industry is more fast-moving and tech-driven, which makes the offer appealing. The compensation for the internships are almost identical and this would be my final internship. I would love to hear some advice especially from people working in the biotech and pharama industry.

pharmerBiomedical Engineer 12 hours ago
Kind of a non-answer but here's my honest take: If long-term career alignment is the main priority, Genentech is the better choice since their work aligns with your pharma background and interests. If you are open to a more tech-driven, dynamic industry with potential full-time opportunities though, Intuitive Surgical might be the smarter move, especially given their robotics focus and potential return offers. Given that this is your final internship, securing a strong pathway to full-time employment is crucial. Since Genentech doesn’t typically offer return offers, Intuitive might provide more career security post-graduation. If you’re passionate about pharma and okay with networking for a future role, Genentech is solid—but if job security and industry growth potential matter more, Intuitive Surgical is the better pick.
