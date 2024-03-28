daredeviltpm12 in
Interview kickstart AI engineer program (1 year course)
I am currently a software engineer and wanting to pivot into a different field. Wondering if it's a good idea to do that course to stay competitive in the market. The course is for an year and around 10k
VistaByDaySoftware Engineer
The only way it would be worth it is it if guarantees you get a relevant job at the end, but I don't think that they do and a lot of the material, you're likely to be able to learn yourself. What's the appeal to you for the bootcamp?
daredeviltpm12Software Engineer
It provides a structure to learn the relevant topics.
