I believe resumes are dead and I hope this problem is fixed.

I believe most candidates these days are using AI quite well to their advantage creating and making resumes which are perfectly aligned to the job descriptions tweaking their responsibilities to exactly match it with ease often times using a multi tiered LLM layer aka multiple LLMs to optimise it to it's best level





I believe resumes are truly dead and this is one main aspect why recruiters and companies are inundated with candidates and I wonder how you guys are bypassing this. Do you guys try and message the hiring manager expressing your interest after applying to the role or else how else do you stand out?