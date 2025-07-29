What’s the average cost and timeline for Android news app development?

Hi everyone,





I’m currently planning a project focused on Android news app development, and I’m trying to get a realistic understanding of the average cost and development timeline involved. The app would need features like category-based article feeds, push notifications, bookmarking, offline reading, and possibly admin panel integration for content management.





I’ve seen a huge range of estimates—from $5,000 for basic apps to $30,000+ for fully custom solutions. What’s a reasonable budget for something mid-level?





Also, in terms of timeline, how long does it usually take a small-to-mid-sized team to go from wireframes to launch-ready MVP?

If you’ve built or commissioned a similar app before, I’d love to hear your experience, budget range, and tips on avoiding delays or cost overruns.

Thanks in advance!