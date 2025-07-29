Aarti Jangid in  
What's the average cost and timeline for Android news app development?

Hi everyone,


I’m currently planning a project focused on Android news app development, and I’m trying to get a realistic understanding of the average cost and development timeline involved. The app would need features like category-based article feeds, push notifications, bookmarking, offline reading, and possibly admin panel integration for content management.


I’ve seen a huge range of estimates—from $5,000 for basic apps to $30,000+ for fully custom solutions. What’s a reasonable budget for something mid-level?


Also, in terms of timeline, how long does it usually take a small-to-mid-sized team to go from wireframes to launch-ready MVP?

If you’ve built or commissioned a similar app before, I’d love to hear your experience, budget range, and tips on avoiding delays or cost overruns.

Thanks in advance!

TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google 
If you’re working with freelancers or a small team, you could realistically do this in the $8–12K range, especially if you're flexible on design and reuse existing components. Timeline could be ~2–3 months for MVP if communication is smooth. Admin panels (CMS) are where costs can balloon, so using something like Firebase or a headless CMS can really help.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia 
Definitely possible, but if you're paying in the 8-12k range you're going to need to hire offshore developers at the very least, or expect a lower quality output at first. 8-12k sounds pretty low but if you frontload your effort into hiring some really standout devs for a low price, this could definitely happen in that range.
