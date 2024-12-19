Andy0909 in
ServiceTitan. Any interview experience?
Looking for some guidance on what should I focus on interm of coding interview rounds and technical for interview at @ServiceTitan.
How deep i need to get into Leetcode? Bcoz its a neverending thing.
Any suggestions will be much appreciated. Thanks.
#ServiceTitan
2341124432677Software Engineer
What level? I interviewed there a while ago, can't quite remember the questions but I do remember there being some LC Medium type in there. It wasn't super difficult though.
1
Andy0909Software Engineer
Thanks. Applying for Sr Software Engineer.
