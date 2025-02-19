"Amazon TAM Offer: Is This a Fair Compensation Package?"

Poll

"I received an offer from Amazon for a Cloud Technical Account Manager (TAM) position at the L5 level. The recruiter mentioned that the total compensation would be in the lower 200s, including the sign-on bonus and RSUs, for LA, Seattle, and the Bay Area(slightly higher). However, they haven't provided the exact numbers yet and asked me to confirm the location first. I think this is a relatively low offer for a TAM role at AWS. Is this a fair offer? Any advice?"