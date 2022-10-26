peble1beach in  
Human Resources  

Top 5 industries to get a promotion according to Linkedin

Linkedin dropped a new survey about promotions and as you'd expect, tech is at the top of the list for highest rates of promotions.


  1. Tech, Information, and Media
  2. Professional Services
  3. Financial Services
  4. Utilities
  5. Manufacturing


Bottom Tier Industries

  1. Government Admin
  2. Education
  3. Hospitals and Healthcare
  4. Consumer Services
  5. Hospitality
3
1113
nerwor38Business Intelligence Analyst  
Makes sense. you dont go into govt for the comp or the promotions. You're there for the security and wlb tbh. Works for some.

