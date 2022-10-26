peble1beach in
Top 5 industries to get a promotion according to Linkedin
Linkedin dropped a new survey about promotions and as you'd expect, tech is at the top of the list for highest rates of promotions.
- Tech, Information, and Media
- Professional Services
- Financial Services
- Utilities
- Manufacturing
Bottom Tier Industries
- Government Admin
- Education
- Hospitals and Healthcare
- Consumer Services
- Hospitality
nerwor38Business Intelligence Analyst
Makes sense. you dont go into govt for the comp or the promotions. You're there for the security and wlb tbh. Works for some.
