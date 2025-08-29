Strong IC with total comp -8% below hiring offer

Hey everyone, I'm looking for advice on how to best approach the conversation with my lead and HR. I was hired 5 years ago and have had nothing but good ratings. My last rating was 'consistently exceeds expectations', our highest mark. Now comparing my total comp with my initial offer, I realise that I'm 8% below when adjusting for inflation. i.e. My wage growth has not kept up with the cost of living in Australia. Given the increase in scope over the years and impact I've delivered, this feels unfair and I would be surprised if they could hire someone else at that level for that rate.

I'm currently interviewing for an internal role where I'd move into management (IC->Lead, but both at L6). I think I have a good chance at getting the new role. HR has already previewed that compensation will be determined with a formula and is not negotiable. Outside of leaving the company, what options are available to me?