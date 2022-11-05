rasre in
Anyone for Delphix
As the title suggests, trying to get some inputs on the company. Thinking to apply for TAM role . will be great if any inputs in terms of TC , WLB , company prospects, IPO are provided.
Delphix
technical Account manager
dallas , texas
Total per year
$750K
Level
staff
Base
$200K
Total stock grant
$500K
Bonus
$50K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
15 Years
19f7dlj6fdob8grSoftware Engineer
The offer you've listed doesn't make sense, how is your total 250k?
