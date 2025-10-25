News Editor in
Facial recognition expands at borders
The U.S. will broaden the use of facial recognition to track non‑citizens entering and leaving the country, aiming to curb visa overstays and passport fraud. A new regulation allows authorities to photograph non‑citizens at airports, seaports, and land crossings, and could extend to additional biometrics like fingerprints or DNA. Civil liberties groups warn of accuracy and bias issues, citing evidence of higher misidentification rates among minorities. Customs and Border Protection estimates a biometric entry‑exit system could be fully deployed at major ports within three to five years.
reuters.com
ajnaraelmDeveloper Advocate
Biometric entry-exit system would not be necessary if sedantary locals would already comply with existing biometric systems without having to track those who have —for financial reasons— to move in and out… which makes both tracking and surveillance 10x more complex
