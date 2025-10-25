Facial recognition expands at borders

The U.S. will broaden the use of facial recognition to track non‑citizens entering and leaving the country, aiming to curb visa overstays and passport fraud. A new regulation allows authorities to photograph non‑citizens at airports, seaports, and land crossings, and could extend to additional biometrics like fingerprints or DNA. Civil liberties groups warn of accuracy and bias issues, citing evidence of higher misidentification rates among minorities. Customs and Border Protection estimates a biometric entry‑exit system could be fully deployed at major ports within three to five years.