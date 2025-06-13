theblasianpimp in
Poll
Masters of Engineering Management vs Computer Science -- Product Management
From what you can see from the title, I'm looking into a Masters while I work full-time for this Product Rotational Program. While I've success through Engineering Management, I'm wondering if its worth sticking to computer science as it can create pathways into SWE and more. I do plan to get an MBA in the future, but if I get hired in a company worth staying it probably won't make sense.
background: Information Systems
buldakSoftware Engineer
Master degree in CS usually digs deeper into algorithm/ system programming. From what I've seen they're not the most practical and they maybe tedious to study for if you aren't interested, I would only recommend folks going for it if you're really interested in it (or if you want to do swe closer to the hardware e.g. working for NVIDIA). Otherwise I argue you should spend the time and money for an industrial position. What interest you? What do you want to do in the future?
