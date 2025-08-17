Senior Machine Learning Engineer Interview Experiance @ Accelya

HR Person (Male) from Accelya Pune Office reached out to me on LinkedIn and scheduled the interview.





Offered Salary Range: 45 to 60 LAP INR





He never gave a breif on what will be the interview process, how many rounds will be conducted, what will be the focus of the round (Coding Interview, Technical Discussion, nothing as such).





First Round: Online call with a Senior Data Scientist

Mostly focused on my projects and asked me some ML Questions based on projects to check my basic understanding.

Cleared the round.





Second Round: Online call with the Data Science Manager and a Senior Data Scientist from US Office. The interview was held at Accelya Pune office using their laptop.

It lasted for 1hr 30min. Questions were on the projects I developed, limitions under which the problem statement was defined, architecture of the proposed solution on cloud (like ML System Design), Metrics Used, why those metrics were selected, source of data, how it was preprocessed.

A RAG usecase was also discussed.





Overall, I felt confident post interview.





Then HR ghosted me for a week. Once I called him in next week, he told me that, they have found someone cheaper and I was not shortlisted.