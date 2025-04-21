sircodesalot in
ServiceNow offer delay
Cleared all interviews, discussed compensation but now they are asking if I can join 2 months late due to some quarterly budget allocation issue and delaying providing offer letter. Does this happen in ServiceNow normally? What should one do in this case ? Why are they playing with me?
Available_Manner668Software Engineer
ServiceNow is pretty notorious for its slow response times to interviews, with some comments I've seen on Reddit and Blind mentioning that it takes a few months. In this case, I don't think they delayed your offer to "play" with you, but with the general uncertainty in the American market and all that, I'm sure it has something to do with that. I don't work at ServiceNow though, so I'm unsure how they're doing internally.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Someone on Reddit who claimed to work at ServiceNow said this a 28 days ago: "I’m a ServiceNow employee. Although they haven’t fully frozen hiring, they are gradually cutting costs and re-evaluating the business. Some sort of reconciliation is also taking place. I applied for an internal transfer, and my interviews were completed two weeks ago. I was waiting for the offer letter, but this morning, I received a call from HR informing me that the P4 leadership has decided to put unreleased offers on hold. Of course, not every team or organization is affected—this is mostly happening within the platform and product teams. However, it’s not limited to India; it’s occurring across different regions."
