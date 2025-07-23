HardworkerEngineer99 in
Two Sum Easy LC - High Freq Google Interview
This very common easy problem is the top frequency (100% Last 30 days) at Google.
Does Google really asks that easy question? Or is it in the screening call with a recruiter?
jfzSoftware Engineer at Facebook
It’s either a screening problem or they start with 2sum then escalate to 3sum then 4sum. Either way it’s a super reasonable LC.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
This. It's pretty common to start with an easier question and then scale into something similar but more complex.
