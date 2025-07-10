AI as a Sport: Could an F1-Style Competition Accelerate Progress

Poll

With Meta acquiring many researchers from OpenAI, it got me thinking — what if we created a research AI competition similar to Formula 1? Instead of Red Bull, Porsche, and Ferrari, we’d have Apple, Meta, OpenAI, Google, and others as ‘teams,’ each pushing the limits of AI under competitive and transparent conditions. Do you think such a structured, high-stakes competition would accelerate innovation responsibly, As you vote I would love to hear your thoughts on this idea.