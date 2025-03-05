TobiasWintershed in
Dress Code Amazon Leadership Training
Hello! I hope someone can help me. During my loop interview for L6 Operations Manager the interviewers were dressed like they were about to go golfing or a Brunch. Now I have a week in Seattle and want to know how to dress. Are we talking, slacks and button down? Khakis and comfortable button down? I know going full Sandler at the Oscars is a no go. Thanks!
4
1216
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter a day ago
Amazon is really casual. Honestly the tech-bro vibe works fine. Button down, jeans are totally fine. Just use your best judgment.
TobiasWintershedBusiness Operations Manager a day ago
Thanks. How do the uppers feel about plaid button downs that are nice?
About
Public
Tech
Members
719,271