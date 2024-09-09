matador1023 in
Internal opportunity within JPMC
There is an opportunity for me to make a lateral move to a more technical AI/ML role within CCB. As a VP, is it reasonable to expect an adjustment or increase to my current compensation?
1
1421
Sort by:
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
Usually with tech companies, lateral moves don't result in much of a meaningful increase in comp, but a bank may operate differently. Even if it doesn't though, I think accepting the new role will still benefit you in the long term with companies focusing hiring on the AI/ML side.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,577