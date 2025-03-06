Remote or In Person?

Poll

In a dilemma here. I'm a new grad, and gratefully gotten SWE offers at different companies. It comes down to these two:





Hubspot:

$172k first year, 168k recurring. Fully remote





Amazon:

$200k first year, $194k recurring. 5 days RTO in NYC





I intially had Hubspot and recently got Amazon. Location is a big factor for me, as I really wanted to be in NYC (personal reasons).





Hubspot would allow me to be in NYC but I fear fully remote would stagnate my growth even though it will be more flexible and chill.





In contrast, Amazon with 5 days office would be more of a grind but more rewarding and can have better social connections as a new grad. Both are 1.5 - 2 years for promo. Any thoughts?