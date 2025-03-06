STr222 in  
Computer Science  

Remote or In Person?

In a dilemma here. I'm a new grad, and gratefully gotten SWE offers at different companies. It comes down to these two:


Hubspot:

$172k first year, 168k recurring. Fully remote


Amazon:

$200k first year, $194k recurring. 5 days RTO in NYC


I intially had Hubspot and recently got Amazon. Location is a big factor for me, as I really wanted to be in NYC (personal reasons). 


Hubspot would allow me to be in NYC but I fear fully remote would stagnate my growth even though it will be more flexible and chill.


In contrast, Amazon with 5 days office would be more of a grind but more rewarding and can have better social connections as a new grad. Both are 1.5 - 2 years for promo. Any thoughts?

therasSoftware Engineer  
As someone who has experienced both, I'd say go for the full in-office experience, ESPECIALLY as a new grad. This might be controversial for most of the introverted tech audience, but I feel like it's the better option to learn and grow as a new grad engineer.
achooSoftware Engineer  
this🙌 . I was fully remote for my first job out of college. I’ve done well for myself, growth wise, but I also made an effort to be in the office once to 4 times per month.

100% go for Amazon. Take the remote Hubspot in 3-5 years at a higher level.
