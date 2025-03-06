STr222 in
Poll
Remote or In Person?
In a dilemma here. I'm a new grad, and gratefully gotten SWE offers at different companies. It comes down to these two:
Hubspot:
$172k first year, 168k recurring. Fully remote
Amazon:
$200k first year, $194k recurring. 5 days RTO in NYC
I intially had Hubspot and recently got Amazon. Location is a big factor for me, as I really wanted to be in NYC (personal reasons).
Hubspot would allow me to be in NYC but I fear fully remote would stagnate my growth even though it will be more flexible and chill.
In contrast, Amazon with 5 days office would be more of a grind but more rewarding and can have better social connections as a new grad. Both are 1.5 - 2 years for promo. Any thoughts?
Select one
739 participants
29
8877
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer
As someone who has experienced both, I'd say go for the full in-office experience, ESPECIALLY as a new grad. This might be controversial for most of the introverted tech audience, but I feel like it's the better option to learn and grow as a new grad engineer.
61
achooSoftware Engineer
this🙌 . I was fully remote for my first job out of college. I’ve done well for myself, growth wise, but I also made an effort to be in the office once to 4 times per month.
100% go for Amazon. Take the remote Hubspot in 3-5 years at a higher level.
100% go for Amazon. Take the remote Hubspot in 3-5 years at a higher level.
6
About
Public
Tech
Members
721,459