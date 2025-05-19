SomeProductGuy in
Seriously aghast at the cash grab schemes that Product Influencers are running
Saw the most disturbing murder of design sense by an "aspiring product manager" and an equally horrifying support from Product Space.
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/sanath-kumar-shenoy-12530321b_pmessential-ugcPost-7329886863811366912-wGWb
Oh dear, the way people are rushing into PM space with negative skills will lead to disillusionment of the entire role, with more companies asking the same thing: what does the PM even contribute to?
chuuj615Product Manager
Yeah, I saw that post too and had to triple-check that it wasn’t satire. The design really is painful to look at. Feels like someone asked ChatGPT and Midjourney to team up and just call it a workflow. It sucks because it ends up diluting real PM work by turning it into empty content loops.
2
partiallypmProduct Manager
There’s definitely a wave of people treating PM like it’s just vibe curation and aesthetic slides. What’s wild is how far that can get you on LinkedIn if you package it right. But when folks land actual PM roles with no depth, it sets up teams to question the entire function.
3
