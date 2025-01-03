douda in
aws interview questions
Hey, what are thé interview questions for the
"
Associate Professional Services Consultant Intern " position ? In France ?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer
Hey, recent grad in CS here. Although I never interviewed for this role, I had some friends and acquaintances in uni that did. It's a bit outdated because this info is from like 2-4 years ago or so, so I'm not sure if Amazon has updated their interviewing process for this role or not, but here's what I know: Generally, it's mostly behavioral questions. So have things prepared for the Amazon Leadership Principles. You'll also want to use the Amazon STAR method when answering your questions. Other than the general questions and tips, I've heard some things about my friends getting questions like "what is machine learning?" or "how do you build a website?" and other tech-related questions--likely to simulate what you'd be doing as a professional services consultant rather than an SDE. Amazon's leadership principles and sample questions: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/amazon-leadership-principles.html
