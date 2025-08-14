pkms2 in
Applied Scientist (Amazon L5 Offer) - Seeking Referrals
YOE: 5+
Current Status: Amazon L5 Applied Scientist offer (in team matching).
Specialty: Generative AI, Computer Vision, RAG, End-to-End AI applications.
Portfolio: https://pavan-portfolio-tawny.vercel.app/
Looking for referrals for similar Applied Scientist or AI Engineer roles at other FAANG+ companies. Please DM if you're open to referring. Thanks!
#Google #Amazon #Netflix #Meta #Facebook #XAi #Apple
1
546
Sort by:
hameinnapata786Data
Did you actually use your full 4 page resume? Seems long.. and good luck. Not in fanng
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,522