Self-taught dev.

Hello everyone,





I'm a self-taught developer facing challenges in securing a job at the moment. My tech stack includes Python (primarily for DSA), JavaScript, TypeScript, React, HTML, and CSS. I've been utilizing VITE in my recent projects along with Tailwind CSS. Additionally, I've utilized Frontend Mentor for project guidance.





I have a few questions:





1. Are there additional skills I should consider adding to my skillset to enhance its depth?





2.Can you recommend specific projects to bolster my portfolio and make it more impressive?





3. Would you advise pursuing a regular job or continuing with the apprenticeship route?





Thank you for your guidance!