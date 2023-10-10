ReignSolar in
Self-taught dev.
Hello everyone,
I'm a self-taught developer facing challenges in securing a job at the moment. My tech stack includes Python (primarily for DSA), JavaScript, TypeScript, React, HTML, and CSS. I've been utilizing VITE in my recent projects along with Tailwind CSS. Additionally, I've utilized Frontend Mentor for project guidance.
I have a few questions:
1. Are there additional skills I should consider adding to my skillset to enhance its depth?
2.Can you recommend specific projects to bolster my portfolio and make it more impressive?
3. Would you advise pursuing a regular job or continuing with the apprenticeship route?
Thank you for your guidance!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I wouldn't worry about building the right project, I would worry about building a project that's fun for you. If you try to create a project that's too geared towards a job, it'll be a lot more difficult to get through. Do you have any projects you've built so far that you have on your resume?
ReignSolarSoftware Engineer
Certainly! I have indeed built several projects that are part of my resume and portfolio. These include a Country Searcher App, an Age Calculator App, and a URL Shortening App. However, you can find all my other projects on my GitHub profile.
